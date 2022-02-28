UP elderly couple shot at, son detained

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 28 (IANS) An elderly couple was found lying in a pool of blood after being shot inside their own house.



The incident took place on Sunday and their son has been detained by the police for questioning.



The wife died before she could be taken to the hospital while her husband is under treatment at a hospital in Meerut.



Neighbours of victims, Om Prakash, 60, and Manju Prakash, 55, heard gunshots on Sunday night. They knocked on the door and found the couple on the floor.



The couple's three daughters-in-law and a son were also inside the house, which was locked from inside.



Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said, "When the neighbours knocked, the son, Yatendra Kumar, opened the door and claimed that robbers had held the entire family captive and shot his parents, who had refused to give the keys of an almirah to them. The circumstantial evidence was against the son's claims and he was taken into custody."



The couple's daughters-in-law were sleeping in a room and came out after hearing the gunshot, they told the police.



Police said that the couple had four sons, three of them married. The youngest one is working in Ghaziabad.



Om Prakash had recently sold his land for Rs 12.5 lakh and with this money, he had bought land elsewhere.



He was spending the remaining money on one of his two sons and daughters-in-law, police said.



"Two of the couple's sons had gone out to take kanwars to Haridwar on Sunday when Yatendra planned the murder.



He was unhappy with his parents for giving money and property to his elder brothers," said a senior police official.



An FIR has been lodged under sections of murder and assault against 'unidentified' persons while the son is still being interrogated.



