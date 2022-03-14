UP: Woman killed, family suspects rape bid

Amroha (Uttar Pardesh), March 14 (IANS) A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered while she was sleeping next to her children -- both infants.



The horrific incident took place in a village in Amroha on Sunday night when the victim's husband had left home to water the fields.



When he returned, he found his wife's naked body on the floor and her face smashed with bricks.



A complaint has been lodged by the deceased's husband.



The body has been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem.



SHO Kripal Singh said, "The attacker has not been identified yet but it is suspected that the woman knew him. It is not possible to comment whether she was raped before the murder as we are awaiting the post mortem report for confirmation. Her clothes were torn but this could have happened while fighting the attacker. We are investigating the matter thoroughly."



--IANS

amita/dpb







