UP STF busts illegal firearm unit in Aligarh

Aligarh, March 4 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) have busted an illegal firearm manufacturing unit in Aligarh.



At least six persons have been arrested and 19 illegal firearms of 315 bore, a revolver of 32 bore, and several other heavy quantity semi-manufactured arms and ammunition were recovered, a government spokesman said.



The accused have been identified as Anjum Hussain, Shahroz, Shahid Ali, Dharamvir Singh, Anoop Kumar and Bhure.



A weapon making equipment was also found and it was revealed that these people have been smuggling arms for a long time.



--IANS

