UP Police relies on tattoo to identify 2 dead man

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 16 (IANS) After being unable to identify two men whose bodies were found lying barely 200 meters from each other, the Meerut police have now shared pictures of the tattoos carved on their arms on social media to seek help from the public.



The bodies of the men, aged between 35 and 40 years, were found in Meerut's Sardhana area, near Dilwara-Jainpur road, on Sunday.



The villagers informed the police about the bodies.



According to police, prima facie it looks that the two were strangled to death and their bodies were thrown in the field after the murder.



One of the men had a tattoo with 'Laltu' written on it while another one had a tattoo with 'Adhikari' written in Devnagari script.



"The two tattoos, carved in their arms, are the only way we can track their families. We have shared the tattoos on social media to seek public support to find the identity of these men," said Keshav Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Rural).



