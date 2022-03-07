UNSC plans session N.Korea's latest missile launch: Seoul

Seoul, March 7 (IANS) The UN Security Council (UNSC) has planned to convene a session in response to North Korea's latest projectile launch, a South Korean government official said on Monday.



It would be the second meeting of the UNSC in about a week in connection with such a move by the North, reports Yonhap News Agency.



Regarding the North's test-launch of an apparent ballistic missile on March 5, some members of the influential panel have requested closed-door discussions, and the meeting is scheduled to open on Monday morning (New York time), according to the Foreign Ministry official.



"Our government is in close communication with major members of the Security Council including the US," the official added.



The North lobbed what appears to be a medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) into the East Sea on March in its ninth show of force this year alone, the South's military said.



The following day, Pyongyang's state media reported that the nation's defense science authorities have conducted "another important test under the plan of developing a reconnaissance satellite".



--IANS

ksk/

