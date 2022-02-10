UNSC calls for release of Burkina Faso President

United Nations, Feb 10 (IANS) The UN Security Council has expressed serious concerns about the "unconstitutional change of government" in Burkina Faso and called for the release and protection of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and other government officials.



In a statement, the the UNSC said that Council members took note of the decision by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union to suspend Burkina Faso's membership "until there is swift and effective restoration of constitutional order by the military authorities", reports xinhua news agency.



The Council also expressed support for regional mediation efforts to resolve the crisis.



The UNSC members expressed concern over "the negative impact" of the unconstitutional changes of government in the region, increase in terrorist activities and the dire socio-economic situation.



Burkina Faso's military staged a coup on January 24, ending the functions of President Kabore.



The Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration led by Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba took over from the civilian government.



--IANS

ksk/

