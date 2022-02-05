UNSC calls for normal functioning of govt in Lebanon

United Nations, Feb 5 (IANS) The UN Security Council (UNSC) has called for the normal functioning of government in Lebanon to carry out much-needed reforms and hold elections.



In a statement on Friday, UNSC members took note positively of the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Lebanon on January 24, and stressed the need for the swift resumption of its regular meetings, reports Xinhua news agency.



Theymembers urged expeditious and effective decisions by the government to initiate measures, including the swift adoption of an appropriate budget for 2022 that would enable the quick conclusion of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.



Moreover, the members reiterated with urgency the need to implement previously outlined, tangible reforms which are necessary to help the Lebanese population and also underlined the importance of delivering those reforms in order to ensure effective international support.



The UNSC members underlined the importance of holding free, fair, transparent and inclusive elections as scheduled on May 15, 2022, ensuring the full, equal and meaningful participation of women as candidates and voters in the election, and called on the government to enable the Supervisory Commission for Elections to carry out its mandate, notably by providing it with adequate resources and initiating the process of nominating candidates.



They deplored the recent incidents in the area of operations of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and recalled the necessity for all parties to ensure that UNIFIL personnel are safe and secure and their freedom of movement is fully respected and unimpeded.



They called on the Lebanese authorities to investigate all attacks against UNIFIL and its personnel and bring to justice the perpetrators of those incidents.



The Council members stressed once again the need for a swift, independent, impartial, thorough, and transparent investigation into the explosions which struck Beirut on August 4, 2020.



They called on all Lebanese parties to implement a tangible policy of disassociation from any external conflicts, as an important priority.



