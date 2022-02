UNSC adopts resolution urging UNGA emergency session on Ukraine

United Nations, Feb 28 (IANS) The UN Security Council (UNSC) has adopted Resolution 2623 that calls for an "emergency special session" of the UN General Assembly to consider and recommend collective action on the Ukraine crisis.



It is the first such a resolution that the council has adopted in four decades, according to the Security Council Report on Sunday.



The UNSC on Friday failed to adopt a draft resolution on Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.



--IANS

