UNEP, TERI ink pact to promote green tech, capacity building

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aligned with the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to promote green technologies, advance cutting-edge policies, and build capacity to meet humankind's environmental challenges.



The UNEP's collaboration with TERI aims to foster the common objective of science-based solutions to environmental challenges and will undertake multiple initiatives under the MoU to meet this vision, the UNEP said in the announcement.



These initiatives include scanning for and providing the latest and most upto date and relevant findings and research related to environmental innovation; supporting frontier assessments of innovations, including cutting-edge technologies and nature-based solutions, and developing data infrastructure and standards for management, collection, dissemination, and analytics of environmental information to provide insights into decision-making processes.



The MoU, signed on February 18, also envisages conducting joint assessments, undertaking scanning processes for the most suitable and environmentally friendly technologies, and determining the necessary enabling conditions (including governance) for scalability at the local, national, and global levels.



TERI is a policy research institute that aims to create innovative solutions in energy, the environment and sustainable development. UNEP has a mandate to provide timely, scientifically credible, and policy-relevant environmental assessments for decision-making to advance the 2030 Agenda.



Last year, a draft study presented at the 'Roundtable Dialogue on Responsible Consumption and Production' conducted under a collaborative initiative by UNEP, SWITCH-Asia, and TERI had suggested to "strengthen data monitoring and reporting to showcase India's progress in achieving sustainable consumption and production."



--IANS

niv/svn/bg