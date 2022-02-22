UK PM announces sanctions against five Russian banks

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced sanctions against five Russian banks -- Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank.



He called it "the first barrage of what we are prepared to do". Sanctions have also been announced against three individuals, BBC reported.



The UK government has published details of the sanctions it plans to impose on Russia. It will freeze the assets of three individuals -- Gennadiy Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg.



Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey welcomed the UK PM's statement, but urged him to go further on sanctions.



He called for the UK to freeze and begin seizing the assets of Putin's 'cronies' and expel these 'oligarchs' from the country.



Davey also asked if Johnson will push for the UEFA Champions League final to be moved from St. Petersburg.



In response, the PM said that he thinks it "inconceivable" that major international football tournaments can take place after the Russian invasion of a sovereign country (Ukraine).



On Russian money, he said the UK is cracking down on "ill-gotten gains in London" and the "cronies" of Putin.



A number of UK MPs have raised concerns that the sanctions announced on Tuesday do not go far enough.



Some are calling for most Russian banks to be blacklisted along with more individuals, BBC reported.



There is a suggestion that what has been announced on Tuesday afternoon is not enough of a deterrent.



The UK Prime Minister said this is a first barrage of sanctions, with more ready if Russian actions escalate.



