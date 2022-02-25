Two shot dead in Haryana; old rivalry suspected

Gurugram, Feb 25 (IANS) Two persons on Friday were shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants at Khor village in Pataudi, the police said.



Paramjeet Thakran (43), a former councillor, and his brother Surjeet Thakran (50), received gunshot wounds all across the body, and even as they were rushed to a hospital, the doctors declared them brought dead.



The brothers were liquor merchant, and also run a school in the village.



They were shot by armed assailants in public view. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.



Police suspect that an old rivalry related to a liquor business matter might be the reason behind the killing.



A case of murder has been registered against Ajay, Rohit, Sandeep Goriawas, Dinesh alias Gangaram and Dharmender sarpanch based on a complaint filed by the victims' brother Ajit Singh at Pataudi police station.



The complainant, Ajit started in his police complaint that around 9 a.m., he, along with his brother Paramjeet and other villagers were present outside 'Panchayat Ghar' of the village when the assailants approached Paramjeet and opened fire on him.



They also targeted his second brother Surjit, who was standing around 200 metres away, and shot him as well, Singh told the police.



"In the CCTV footage, it could be seen that the assailants came on two bikes and approached Paramjeet and opened fire on him and after gathering of the villagers they fled the spot."



The police have started an investigation.



"A team of Pataudi police station and six teams of the crime branch of the Gurugram police are on their job to nab the criminals. Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of an old rivalry. We are investigating the matter from all different angles," Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.



--IANS

