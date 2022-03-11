Two sharpshooters of Kala Jatheri gang land in police net

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The Special Cell of Delhi Police said on Friday that it has arrested two sharpshooters of Kala Jatheri, Lawrence Bishnoi and Naresh Sethi gang, who were involved in the killing of two siblings in Gurugram to establish their supremacy in liquor business in Delhi-NCR.



The accused have been identified as Vikash Kant and Hoshiyar alias Rinku. Two pistols and eight live cartridges were recovered from their possession.



Special Cell DCP Sanjeev Yadav said that a team under the supervision of ACP Sanjay Dutt was working on a tip-off for some time now.



The officer said that in February, the two sharpshooters killed two siblings -- Paramjit and Surjit -- in Gurugram.



It was learnt during the investigation that the deceased were aides of jailed gangster Kaushal and they had rivalry with a man named Ajay Jaildar from their own village, who was being supported by the Kala Jatheri gang.



"To establish supremacy in liquor business in Delhi-NCR, the accused decided to kill the siblings in order to settle scores with their rival gang," Yadav said.



The Special Cell got a tip-off that the accused would visit Dwarka to meet their associates. Accordingly, the police laid a trap and arrested the duo.



