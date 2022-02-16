Two set on fire in UP village, accused held

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 16 (IANS) In a shocking incident, two young boys were set on fire in the Harkhau village under Bazar Shukul police circle.



Police sources said that Ram Awadh and Ram Adhaar, both natives of Harkhau village were trying to settle a dispute with their neighbour when Jeet Bahadur poured petrol on them and set them ablaze on Tuesday evening.



Both victims were severely burnt and rushed to the Community Health Centre from where Ram Awadh was referred to another medical facility for advanced treatment.



Police have registered a case against Jeet Bahadur under an attempt to murder charges, on the complaint of Ram Kali, wife of Ram Awadh.



Two accused, including Jeet Bahadur have been arrested and further investigations are underway, the police said.



--IANS

