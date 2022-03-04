Two more flights ferry 369 Indians to Mumbai from Ukraine

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Two more batches of 369 Indians, mostly students, from Ukraine, arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) by Air India Express flights from Romania and Hungary early on Friday, officials said.



The first flight, IX-1204 landed around 2.10 a.m. and the evacuees were accorded a warm welcome by Minister of State for Railways, Raosaheb Danve in the special enclosure at the CSMIA, where he chatted with them.



Among its 185 passengers, the largest number of evacuees are from Kerala (31), followed by 19 from Andhra Pradesh, 18 from Telangana, 16 from Maharashtra, 14 from Bihar and remaining 87 from other states in the country.



Later, another flight IX-1602 landed here around 8.30 a.m. carrying 184 passengers, largely students, were welcomed by Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who interacted with them, enquired after their wellbeing and offered them all help required.



Permitted priority exit and luggage clearance, all the evacuees were checked for their vaccination compliance or sent for RTPCR tests as mandated by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.



Served with packed meals and beverages, all the passengers were segregated state-wise to facilities officials from various states take their charge for onward travel by road, trains or flights, said CSMIA officials.



--IANS

