Two minor siblings drown in drain in MP's Shajapur

Bhopal, Feb 2 (IANS) Two minor siblings drowned in a drain while playing outside their house in Madhya Pradesh's Shahjapur district, police said on Wednesday.



The victims have been identified as Poonam (7) and her younger sister Ayushi of Aala village in Shajapur district.



As per the police, while playing along with other children in the locality, Ayushi fell into a drain. Poonam too jumped into it to save her sister but they both drowned.



On being alerted by other children, the family members of the girls and locals rushed to the spot and took them out of the drain. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead.



A police official in Shajapur told IANS that post-mortem has been conducted and bodies handed over to their parents.



A invetigation has been launched into the matter.



--IANS

pd/shb/