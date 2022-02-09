Two members of 'sextortionist' gang arrested

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Wednesday said it has arrested two key members of a 'sextortionist' gang for allegedly cheating and extorting money from over 200 people.



The arrested individuals -- Samaydeen and Munfed, were carrying a reward of Rs 10,000. They were arrested from Rajasthan following a tip-off.



Four members of the gang had earlier been arrested by the Crime Branch.



A senior police officer said one gang member -- Nakhruddin, 42, was arrested in August last year. Later, during the investigation, three more persons -- Jahid, Nishat and Aditya were held.



All the four criminal gang members had disclosed that the main leaders of the gang were Samaydeen and Munfed. The gang had cheated/extorted money from more than 200 people.



"At least 14 bank accounts used by the gang have been identified. Money transaction traced in the Bank Accounts is more than Rs 22 lakh. Despite efforts, both these individuals had managed to evade arrest till now," said a senior police officer.



He said the accused individuals had prepared fake profiles with fake names along with photographs of attractive women on various social media apps, and sent friend request to the prospective 'victims'.



After befriending them, they shared their WhatsApp number and began sending sexually explicit messages.



"After trapping them through 'sexting', the accused would also record video calls by showing them a girl taking off her clothes. Most of the times, the victims would also take off their clothes. Once the victims' bare bodies were filmed, the 'sextortionists' would start demanding money," a police officer said.



People from all parts of the country -- mostly from Delhi/NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and south India, have fallen into the trap of this gang.



Both Samaydeen and Munfed were later presented at the court which have remanded them to two-day police remand. They have revealed names and details of several other gang members.



Efforts are being made to trace them, a police officer said, adding further investigation into the matter is underway.



--IANS

