Two killed in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district over fishing dispute

Patna, March 3 (IANS) Two brothers, including a local cooperative society chief, were killed over a fishing dispute in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Thursday, police said.



The deceased, identified as Rajesh Sahani alias Bhola, the Primary Agriculture Credit Societies President, and his brother Mukesh Sahani, were gunned down in Bairia village under Sahebganj police station.



Their family members alleged that Manish Singh, a village strongman, accompanied by dozen men, reached a pond belonging to Rajesh Shahani, and claimed that they have the legal right to fish there.



This was the second clash between Rajesh Sahani and Manish Singh in the last 10 days.



"On Thursday, Manish Singh, along with his men, arrived at the pond and threatened Rajesh Shahani to go away from there. This led to an altercation between them and it soon took an ugly turn. Manish Singh and his men opened fire on Rajesh Sahani. When his brother came to his rescue, they also shot him as well. Besides them, over half a dozen persons including main accused Manish Singh also injured in a clash," said R.K. Singh, an investigating officer of this case.



"Both Rajesh and Mukesh Sahani sustained gunshot injuries on the chest and abdomen. The family members have taken them to the common health centre at Sahibganj where doctors declared them dead on arrival," he said.



"We have registered an FIR against Manish Singh and others. Some of them, including Manish Singh, have been arrested. Hunt is on to nab others," he said.



