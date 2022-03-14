Two held for posing as doctors in UP's Firozabad

Firozabad (UP), March 14 (IANS) The Firozabad police have arrested two men for posing as medical practitioners in Government Medical College.



The accused, identified as Sanket Kumar and Deepak Yadav, were caught "treating" patients at the trauma centre during an inspection conducted by a team of doctors constituted by the college principal after receiving extortion complaints from patients and their families.



Sanjeev Dubey, Firozabad north police station house officer (SHO) said: "The two men handed over by the administration have been booked under IPC section 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and sent to jail. The matter is under investigation."



Preliminary investigation has revealed that one of the accused is a relative of a doctor on duty, therefore, the staff never complained about them to the college authorities.



Moreover, some hospital staffers were supporting them in the illegal activity.



They also made an arrangement with private ambulance drivers. Instead of the government ambulances, patients were transferred in private ambulances in exchange for commission.



--IANS

amita/shb/