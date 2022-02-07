Two held for murdering cousin in Delhi's Ghazipur

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) The Delhi Police has apprehended two persons for murdering their cousin in the Ghazipur area of the national capital, an official said on Monday. The accused were identified as Akash, 20, a resident of Ghazipur village and Vishal, 22, a resident of Gharoli Extn., Delhi.



According to the official, the incident took place around 1.30-2 a.m. on the intervening night of February 6-7. "A PCR call was received at Gazipur police station in which caller Sudhir informed that his brother Sunil Kumar, 40, sustained a bullet injury on the right side of head fired by the accused cousins," DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said. A police team immediately rushed to the spot and the injured Sunil was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where he was declared 'brought dead'.



According to the official, the accused Akash is the son of the deceased's maternal aunt and Vishal is the son of the deceased's maternal uncle. The DCP informed that soon after the incident, where one of the accused shot the victim with a country made pistol, a crime team of the Delhi Police examined the spot after which a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.



Kashyap said all the nearby CCTV cameras were checked and several teams were deployed which nabbed the accused within 10 hours of the incident.



