Two held for duping people on matrimonial sites

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Two persons who were involved in duping people through matrimonial websites have been arrested from Delhi and Greater Noida, Delhi Police said on Monday.



The accused were identified as Huidrom Premjit Singh and Happy Jamesh Okhomina.



DCP, Southeast, Esha Pandey said on February 10, a woman lodged a complaint at the cyber police station stating that she has been duped of Rs 60,000 in the pretext of paying custom clearance by a person impersonating a foreigner and expressing willingness to marry her.



The victim disclosed that she met him on a matrimonial site.



"One day, she got a call from her friend that the accused was coming to meet her but he was stuck at the Chhatrapati Shivaji terminal as he was not having Indian currency to pay custom duty for carrying a parcel worth Rs 50 lakh. She was asked to pay Rs 60,000 on the pretext of releasing the detained parcel," the DCP said.



The complainant paid that amount but didn't get anything in return. She tried to contact but he switched off his phone and hadn't made any contact with her since then.



A case under section 420 of the IPC was registered at cyber police station and investigation taken up.



A police team analysed the details of bank account in which the money was being transferred and after following the financial trail, the accused was arrested from Kishangarh area of Vasant Kunj in Delhi.



During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had given ATM card to a person residing in Noida. On his instance, Nigerian national Okhomina, a resident of Greater Noida was arrested after a raid at his residence.



Police recovered two mobile phones from their possession.



--IANS

