Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 Cr in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Three persons, including two teenage girls and a 27-year-old woman were arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly smuggling heroin worth Rs 12 crore, an official said on Thursday.



According to the information, an FIR was registered against them at the Mohan Nagar Police Station of Dwarka District.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shankar Chaudhary said that the police have recently launched an operation 'Varchasv' under which the girls were held. He said that it was a joint operation between Delhi and Haryana Police.



A case was recently lodged with the Sonipat Police and a team of Haryana Police came to Dwarka in the national capital. After developing the information, a joint raiding team of Dwarka District and Haryana Police was formed.



The team raided a house in the Bhagwati Garden extension area in Dwarka.



"We detained three from the spot. They tried to run away, but were chased and caught by our staff. Heroin was recovered from them," said Mr Chaudhary.



The girls were identified as Shivani (18), Preeti (18), and Kiran (27).



On checking their purses, polythenes containing off-white substance weighing 400 gms was recovered from the possession of Shivani, 424 gms was recovered from Kiran and polythene containing white substance weighing 439 gms was found with Preeti, said the police.



The total weight of the recovered substance came out to be 1,263 gms, which was later found to be heroin.



After following due process of law, all three were booked under the 21 NDPS Act.



Further investigation in the matter was underway.



--IANS

