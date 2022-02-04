Two girls trafficked from Gujarat rescued in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Two girls, including a minor, who were trafficked from Gujarat, were rescued and one person was arrested in this connection from the national capital, an official said on Friday.



The accused was identified as Shyam Beer Gujar, a resident of Rajasthan.



According to the official, the Cell Against Illegal Foreigners and Narcotics (CAIFAN) of Dwarka had received an information from Ahmedabad Police that two young girls/victims and one male accused had their hideout somewhere in the area of of the national capital.



An FIR was also registered under sections 363 and 366 of the Indian Penal Code at Vatva police station in Ahmedabad.



Subsequently, the Delhi Police constituted a team, conducted a raid and rescued both the victims from Dabri area in Dwarka.



Beer Gujar, who was found involved in human trafficking, was apprehended from the spot.



Later, the accused as well as rescued girls were handed over to the Ahmedabad Police.



"Further investigation into the case is still going on," the official added.



--IANS

