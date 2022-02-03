Two firing incidents in Delhi: Youth shot dead, family attacked

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Two separate incidents of firing have been reported from East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area in which a youth was shot dead while in another a family had a narrow escape.



Both incidents happened on Wednesday night



A senior police official said that in the first incident a 25-year-old man was shot dead by his rival. The deceased, identified as Mayur Chauhan, was roaming near his house when he was attacked.



According to the information, the police got a call in this respect around 11 p.m. The deceased used to deal into real estate.



The police said that the assailants opened multiple fire at him. He received three gun wounds and collapsed on the road after which the assailants fled from the crime scene while a passerby informed the police about the incident. A police team was immediately sent to the spot. The victim was removed to a nearby government hospital where he succumbed during the course of treatment.



Police said that they have lodged a murder case read with sections of the Arms Act in this connection.



In the second incident, a businessman and his family were attacked outside their house by half a dozen armed assailants in Shakarpur.



The armed assailants opened fire indiscriminately at the parked vehicles outside the house. They shouted to kill the entire family. Later on the assailants fled from the spot after creating a tense situation for almost 15 minutes. No one was injured in the incident.



The official said that the victim, identified as Mukesh Yadav, had gone to attend a programme along with his family and returned late on Wednesday night. While he was parking his car outside the house the assailants attacked him.



"The assailants came by two cars, a bike and a scooty, they opened fire at him. The family couldn't understand what happened and they all rushed inside the house and locked themselves. The assailants after opening multiple fire fled from the spot," said the police official.



The police said that they got a call in this respect which said about the exchange of fire between groups. Soon after the incident, a police team was immediately rushed to the spot.



"We have recorded the statements of the victims. A case has been lodged in this respect. We are looking into the matter," said the police official.



--IANS

