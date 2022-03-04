Two criminals arrested after encounter with Delhi Police

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Two criminals, who have several times attacked the personnel of the Delhi Police, were arrested after a brief exchange of fire in the outer north area of the national capital on Friday.



The accused were identified as Sonu alias Veeru (24) and Sunil (33).



Furnishing details, DCP Brijendra Kumar Yadav said that on March 2, Wednesday, when a mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) was on patrolling duty in Sector 5, Bawana Industrial Area, a snatching incident was reported by a man.



The police vehicle immediately started chasing the two accused, who were on a scooty, and asked them to stop with the help of a loudspeaker.



"Even as police personnel asked them to stop, the accused persons fired one bullet towards the MPV. The police also retaliated and fired three shots aiming at the rear wheel of the scooty, however, the suspects managed to flee away," the DCP said.



Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 356 (Assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 379 (Punishment for theft), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Narela Industrial Area Police Station.



The police constituted several teams to nab the accused and two days later, on March 4, Friday, an information was received about the presence of the accused.



A trap was laid at a specified location and as the accused duo were seen coming towards the police party on a motorcycle, the police team tried to stop them but they tried to escape due to which their motorcycle slipped and both of them fell, the senior police official said.



"Even after falling, the accused duo yet again tried to escape and fired three shots at the police party. The cops also retaliated and fired five shots towards them, of which one person received a bullet injury on his leg," the official added.



So far, the police have found that one of the accused had earlier also in 2020 attacked a police party. He is previously involved in 24 criminal cases.



The DCP said that the injured accused was admitted to a hospital where his condition is said to be stable.



Further interrogation is under progress, the official added.



