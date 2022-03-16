Two construction workers buried alive in Andhra

Amaravati, March 16 (IANS) Two construction workers were killed and four others injured when earth caved in during digging work at a construction site in Guntur on Wednesday.



The injured were shifted to a hospital, where the condition of one of them is stated to be critical. The deceased workers were from Bihar and West Bengal.



The incident occurred near Muthyala Nagar on Amaravati Road when the migrant workers were busy digging for the foundation of a multi-storied building.



Officials said the building was being constructed without permission from authorities concerned.



The workers had dug the ground to a depth of about 40 feet. On Wednesday when a group of workers were busy with work, a big heap of mud fell on them. Other workers on the site launched the rescue work but two of the workers were buried alive while another person was found in a critical condition. Three other workers escaped with minor injuries.



Guntur Municipal Commissioner Nishant Kumar said Town Planning officials had issued stop orders for construction of G+6 floor building due to certain shortfalls but the builder went ahead with the work.



He announced that a committee led by Deputy Commissioner will conduct an inquiry and initiate action against those found responsible for the incident as well as unauthorised construction. He said if any official was found involved, action would also be taken against him.



Guntur Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu said they were collecting details of the deceased and assured that justice will be done to their families.



--IANS

