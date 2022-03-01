Two Pilot supporters reject appointment offers, warn Cong

By Archana Sharma

Jaipur, March 1 (IANS) Around one and a half years before the Assembly polls, differences in the Rajasthan Congress have come out in the open again after the list of political appointments to various boards was announced on Monday night. Sachin Pilot's supporters who were contenders for the chairman posts have been appointed merely as members.





Two Pilot supporters, Sushil Asopa and Rajesh Chaudhary, have turned down the posts of members given to them.



Speaking to IANS, Asopa said, "My consent was not taken for the post and hence I reject it. If you want to hire a person for a post, you take his bio-data and discuss the position which is being delegated to him. However, no one spoke to me before giving this post. So I refuse to take the post. The Congress has become a party where there is no audit of workers' work. This is a bootlegger's party. In fact, I warn Congress that it should not go to the polls without announcing Pilot as the CM face," he added.



It is not only these two leaders who have rejected the offers of posts allotted to them.



The other members like Karan Singh who has been given the member post for Rajasthan Dharohar Sanrakhsan and Pronnati Pradhikaran and Jyoti Khandelwal who has been allotted a member's role for the Vyapar Kalyan Board have also rejected the offers.



Khandelwal contested as the candidate from the Jaipur seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Hence she is unhappy at being made only a member. Former MLA Ghashyan Meher is also disgruntled at not been given the 'right' role.



Of the 74 political appointments made on Sunday, around 20 workers known as Sachin Pilot supporters were given positions, however, only two were given the post of president. Many of the pro-Pilot leaders who were contenders for the president posts in boards and corporations have been made members. Even in the earlier appointments made on February 10, the number of presidents who were pro-Pilot was less.



Sources said that many Gehlot supporters are also unhappy, but are silent due to political compulsions.



The unhappy Gehlot supporters are not coming out in the open. Congress leader Arun Kumawat, who has been made a member of the Khadi Village Industries Board, is also not happy. Many Gehlot supporters are hurt at only being made members, but are keeping quiet.



