Twitter starts rolling out pinned direct messages to everyone

San Francisco, Feb 18 (IANS) Micro-blogging site Twitter has started rolling out pinned direct messages to everyone on Android, iOS, and the web.



Twitter is now rolling out a feature to pin up to six conversations, which will then always appear above your other messages.



"Keep your fave DM convos easily accessible by pinning them. You can now pin up to six conversations that will stay at the top of your DM inbox. Available on Android, iOS, and web," the company said in a tweet.



To pin a conversation on the best Android phones, you just need to press and hold the message you want to save.



"Pin Conversation" is expected to appear above others options. On the web, the option will appear via the three-dot menu when you hover over a conversation in your inbox.



Twitter is also rolling out its new bot labels that will let bot accounts to include a label to show they are automated.



Everyone who is running a bot account on Twitter can add a label to make it clear the tweets are automated.



The company started testing the label in September and is now rolling it out globally.



Some bot accounts focus on things like emoji mashups, breaking news and weather updates.



--IANS

wh/ksk/







