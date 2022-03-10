Twitter Shops to allow sellers showcase more products

San Francisco, March 10 (IANS) Micro-blogging site Twitter has introduced a new shopping feature 'Twitter Shops' which would allow merchants to curate a collection of up to 50 products to showcase on their profile.



The feature, which is free to use, gives people the chance to view products from the profiles of their favorite brands, so when you talk about and discover products on the timeline, you can now browse them on Twitter, too.



"When you go to the profile of a merchant that has Twitter Shops enabled, you'll see a "View shop" button just above their Tweets. When you tap the button, it will open up that merchant's shop, where you can scroll through items," the company said in a statement.



When you are ready to purchase, you can click on the product of your choice which will open an in-app browser where you can learn more about the product and checkout on the merchant's website.



"While our Shop Module allows merchants to showcase up to five products directly on their profile, Twitter Shops gives merchants a larger, fully-immersive space to highlight a longer catalog of products," the company added.



Twitter has also introduced a new tool for creators called the "Creator Dashboard" to analyze how they make money on the platform.



According to the company, the new tool is designed to help creators analyze how they make money on Twitter and how much they are earning from monetisation features.



Currently, the feature is available to iOS creators in the US with more than 10,000 followers and are participating in Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows.



The new dashboard can be accessed from the app's "Monetization" tab.



--IANS

wh/shb/