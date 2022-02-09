Tushar Kawale joins cast of Marathi TV show 'Sahkutumb Sahaparivar'

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Actor Tushar Kawale has joined the cast of the popular Marathi TV show 'Sahkutumb Sahaparivar.'



He says: "'Sahkutumb Sahaparivar', is a popular television show in Marathi language. I'm glad to join the cast of the show. As I'm a Maharashtrian and come from Nagpur, Vidarbha which happens to be a Marathi region so the show is watched by my family among others there. I'm really excited and I have grown up speaking Marathi and have done theatre in this language, so it will be a fun and happy experience."



Talking about his character in the show, Tushar, who is known for featuring in Hindi TV shows like 'Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga', 'Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', says "I'm playing a character named Rahul who is an actor and is a negative role."



Tushar is currently seen in two Hindi shows, 'Molkki', in which he plays a positive role of Yogi Pratap Singh, and 'Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain', in which he plays a negative character of Atul Parashar and now joining the third show which happens to be a Marathi drama, is quite occupied these days.



As he shares: "Yes I have a very busy schedule but I'm enjoying it. Luckily makers are very professional, they understand and value my commitments so it is never a problem. And luckily all the three shows are shot in Mumbai only. However on February 14, 'Molkki' will go off air. Soon I will wrap up shoots for it."



'Sahkutumb Sahaparivar' airs on Star Pravah.



