Turkish forces kill 29 Kurdish militants in Syria

Ankara, Feb 12 (IANS) Turkish security forces killed 29 members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria, the Defence Ministry here said in a statement.



A total of 28 YPG members who attempted to attack the Operation Euphrates Shield zone and one fighter trying to attack the Operation Peace Spring region were "neutralized", Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.



Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralised" to mean militants are killed, wounded or captured in security operations.



Turkish forces and the YPG members often exchange fire on the Syrian border, but the tension has increased in the region since early January when three Turkish soldiers were killed there.



The Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016, Operation Olive Branch in 2018, Operation Peace Spring in 2019 and Operation Spring Shield in 2020 in northern Syria, in an alleged bid to eliminate terror threats against Ankara and provide a safe zone that will facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their homes.



--IANS

ksk/

