Turkish, Armenian FMs discuss ways to end decades-old hostilities

Antalya, March 13 (IANS) During a meeting held on the sidelines of the ongoing Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan discussed ways of ending the decades-old hostilities between the two nations.



The two ministers attended a joint press conference on Saturday after they met on the sidelines of the Forum, which has gathered around 2,000 politicians, diplomats, journalists, and scholars from more than 70 countries since its opening on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.



The Turkish Minister told the reporters that his meeting with Mirzoyan was "very productive and constructive", noting special representatives of the two neighbours have conducted two rounds of talks trying to normalize their ties.



Turkey strives for stability and peace in the South Caucasus, said Cavusoglu, adding "Azerbaijan also supports this process".



"Stability and peace in the region are for the benefit of all of us," he noted.



Mirzoyan, for his part, said the Armenian side will continue to normalise ties with Turkey "without preconditions".



"Armenia has a decision for peace and harmony in our region," the Minister added.



Turkey and Armenia severed diplomatic ties in 1993 after the former chose to support Azerbaijan when the Caspian country was fighting a war with the latter over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.



In 2020, Armenia lost control of the territories around Nagorno-Karabakh in a war with Azerbaijan.



--IANS

ksk/

