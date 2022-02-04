Turkey 'neutralises' 43 Kurdish militants in Syria

Ankara, Feb 4 (IANS) Turkish security forces have "neutralised" 43 members of Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria, the Defence Ministry in Ankara said.



The move came in retaliation for a bombing in the Syrian town of al-Bab that killed nine people and after the YPG opened fire on Turkish bases in al-Bab, Dadat, Kil Cibrin, and Tall Malid areas, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying



The killing of a Turkish soldier by a mortar attack on Wednesday at a border post with Iraq in the southeastern city of Sirnak also prompted the retaliation, the Ministry added.



Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralise" to mean militants are killed, wounded, or captured in security operations.



On Wednesday, Turkey staged airstrikes targeting the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq and the YPG in northern Syria.



The operation, dubbed Winter Eagle, targeted the areas of Derik, Sincar and Karacak and aimed at destroying shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, ammunition depots, headquarters and training camps, according to the Ministry.



The Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016, Operation Olive Branch in 2018, Operation Peace Spring in 2019 and Operation Spring Shield in 2020 in northern Syria.



Turkish authorities say the operations aim to eliminate terror threats and provide a safe zone that will facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their homes.



The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades.



The fight has claimed more than 40,000 lives.



--IANS

ksk/

