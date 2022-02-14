Tunisian Prez signs decree to form temporary Superior Council of Judiciary

Tunis, Feb 14 (IANS) Tunisia's President Kais Saied has signed a presidential decree to form a temporary Superior Council of the Judiciary to replace the dissolved one.



"This temporary council is characterised by its administrative and financial independence," said the Journal of the Republic of Tunisia, a bi-weekly journal in which all legislative events (laws and decrees), regulations and official statements are published.



The temporary Supreme Council of the Judiciary will be chaired by the first president of the Court of Cassation, with the president of the Administrative Court and the president of the Court of Auditors as vice-presidents, reports Xinhua news agency.



According to this presidential decree, the head of state has the full right to demand the dismissal of any magistrate who fails in professional duties following a report written by the head of government or the minister of justice.



On February 6, President Saied announced his decision to dissolve the country's Superior Council of the Judiciary amid suspected corruption by many local magistrates.



