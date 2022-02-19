Tunisia extends state of emergency until year-end

Tunis, Feb 19 (IANS) Tunisian President Kais Saied has decided to extend the state of emergency imposed across the country until the end of 2022.



"President Saied decided to extend the state of emergency in the entire territory of the republic for a period of more than 10 months, starting from Saturday to December 31, 2022," Xinhua news agency quoted the Journal of the Republic of Tunisia, an official biweekly gazette, as saying.



It is considered one of the longest extensions since the state of emergency was first declared in Tunisia on November 24, 2015, following a bomb attack on a bus carrying presidential guards, killing 12 of them.



