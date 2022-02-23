Trump's Truth Social censoring content, kicking off users

San Francisco, Feb 23 (IANS) Former US President Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social, which launched only a few days ago, is struggling with technical glitches and onboarding new users in the early stages of its rollout.



The site, which billed itself as a sort of free speech alternative to Twitter with more lax content moderation policies, has already booted a few users off of its platform, reports Engadget.



Other users are struggling to even access the platform, which now has nearly half a million people on its waitlist, the report said.



According to Mashable, a user named Matt Ortega was rejected from Truth Social on the basis of his username, @DevineNunesCow.



A parody Twitter account of the same name poked fun at former Rep. Devin Nunes, who is currently the CEO of Truth Social's parent company.



A few users have pointed out that Truth Social's moderation policy is significantly more strict than that of Twitter, despite its claim to be a refuge from Big Tech's censorship.



Unlike Twitter, Truth Social users can get suspended or booted from the platform altogether for posting content that moderators consider to be false, defamatory or misleading.



While Twitter has had broad bans in the past on Covid-19 and election misinformation, it regularly allows other types of misinformation to fly by. Truth Social users also can get banned for posting content that moderators deem to be "libelous, slanderous, or otherwise objectionable".



Twitter tends to be selective in how it handles disputes between users unless it involves targeted harassment campaigns, the report said.



