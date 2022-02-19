Trump's Truth Social app launch delayed until March: Report

New York, Feb 19 (IANS) The much anticipated former US President Donald Trump's social network 'Truth Social' has been delayed until March, The New York Times reported.



However, it is currently listed on the App Store with an "expected" February 21 launch date (Presidents' Day), the Verge reported.



On the other hand, media reports also suggest that the app has already rolled out to about 500 beta testers.



Meanwhile, screenshots from the App store, reveal that Truth Social looks like it will be quite similar to Twitter.



The microblogging site was Trump's preferred social network, but following the January 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol, he was permanently banned.



Truth Social is Trump's second attempt at a new platform. In May last year, he launched a blog which was shut down in less than a month.



The new app is being made by the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), Trump's media company helmed by former US Representative Devin Nunes.



However, the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that intends to take TMTG public, which may also be a reason for the delay, the report said.



Trump has also made the first post on the Truth Social app.



His son, Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday, shared a screenshot of the former President's first post on the social media platform.



"Get ready! Your favorite President will see you soon," he wrote on the new platform.



