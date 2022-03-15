Truck mows down child in Noida

Noida, March 15 (IANS) A 15-month-old girl child was killed on Tuesday morning after she came under the wheels of a truck here in the Surajpur area of the city.



According to an official, the deceased child was identified as Aanshika, a resident of Plot No 27, Gate No 4, near Sheela Foam company.



"As soon as we received the information about the incident, the police staff rushed to the spot," the official informed.



The official said that the girl child was mowed down by a truck bearing Haryana registration number, just outside her shanty. "The girl died on the spot," SHO Surjapur told IANS.



Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the alleged driver and arrested him. Further probe is on, the official added.



--IANS

uj/dpb

