Trinamool holds organisational polls, Mamata to be elected Chairperson

Kolkata, Feb 2 (IANS) In the midst of the simmering differences between its generation next leaders and a section of old guards, the much-hyped organisational polls of Trinamool Congress is taking place in the iconic Netaji Indoor Stadium on Wednesday where the party MPs, MLAs, Councillors and district leaders will be choosing their Chairperson, All India President and members of the National Executive Committee.



The party has invited all the other political parties but the BJP, to see the election process.



Partha Chatterjee, Returning Officer of the election, said the party had invited leaders of other political parties to see the election procedure. Trinamool leaders in other states like Tripura, Goa, Punjab, Haryana and Meghalaya have been invited to attend the election.



Apart from the post of chairperson where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be nominated uncontested, the party leaders will elect the All-India National President and members of the national working committee. Political experts are of the opinion that the election will lead to several crucial decisions regarding the formation of the new working committee as well as increasing the authority of the party's national president within the party.



Though there are a lot of speculations about the formation of the national working committee, the prominent names expected to be part of the committee are TMC Rajya Sabha member and the former CM of Goa, Luizinho Felioro, Sushmita Dev and Mukul Sangma among others. "Many surprises are expected in the new national working committee," said a senior Trinamool Congress leader on condition of anonymity.



Political experts are also of the opinion that the address of Trinamool's chairperson on Wednesday is important as it will give a direction on how to run the party in a better way. Trinamool, now a national party, has moved beyond West Bengal and will contest the Assembly elections in other states too.



Under such a situation, Mamata Banerjee's instruction to the party leaders working in other states is important. Trinamool has given stress on transparency and Banerjee has mentioned over and again that any anti-party activity or attempt to malign the image of the party will be dealt with seriously. Under this backdrop, her address to the party leaders is immensely important, they opined.



