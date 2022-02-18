Travel with a focus on wellness

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANSlife) Westin Hotels & Resorts, a member of Marriott Bonvoy's international portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, launched a wellness-focused campaign, Let's Rise, to encourage both locals and travelers to regain control and improve their well-being while travelling.







The campaign celebrates a community of achievers and reinforces the brand's commitment to guests' holistic sense of well-being around the clock by using the unifying line "We are All Risers."



The video focuses on three of the brand's six wellness pillars, Move Well, Eat Well, and Sleep Well, with the goal of lifting the pandemic-weary spirits, bodies, and minds through the power of dynamic movement, restful sleep, and balanced nutritious meals. Kareena embraces a holistic well-being lifestyle with Westin's signature brand programmes in the video, with the stunning backdrop of The Westin Mumbai Garden City, by staying active at the WestinWORKOUT® Fitness studio, revitalising the body and mind with restorative sleep Heavenly® Bed and Heavenly® Bath, and enjoying the nourishing offerings from the Eat Well menu.



Kareena Kapoor Khan said of her collaboration with Westin, "In this crazy world we live in, I've tried to create a balance for myself and my family. I strive to live an active lifestyle, eat a healthy diet, and give my mind and body adequate rest and respect so that I can always put my best foot forward in everything I do. That's why I'm honoured to be the face and voice of Westin's 'Let's Rise' campaign, a concept that resonates with me. "I'm looking forward to the collaboration".



The signature Heavenly Bed, which is uniquely designed to revitalise the body and mind, awaits guests at The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa. The resort also offers signature brand amenities like the Sleep Well Lavendar Balm and a thoughtfully chef curated Sleep Well Menu with dishes that help enhance the quality of sleep. There is an on-site yoga practitioner who can help with relaxation and meditation techniques to reduce insomnia and promote uninterrupted sleep.



The Westin "Let's Rise" Campaign video is now available online, and it will be distributed across nine Westin properties in India, as well as the brand's website and social media.



