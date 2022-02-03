Trailer of Tamil action thriller 'Mahaan' released

Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) The team of director Karthik Subbaraj's 'Mahaan', featuring actors Vikram and Dhruv Vikram in the lead, on Thursday released the trailer of the much-awaited action thriller.



The fast-paced trailer takes us through the story of a simple man who goes through a personal crisis after his family walks out on him when one day he steps out of line from his straight-laced and principled life.



He moves on without them to realise his ambitions, but even as he reaches the pinnacle of success, he misses the presence of his son and wants him back in his life. What follows is an action packed narrative with unexpected events unfolding in his life that take him through highs and lows, changing the course of his existence.



"Mahaan is a labour of love for me with a strong cast and crew supporting me by giving their very best," said director Karthik Subbaraj. The film will premiere on Prime Video.



"It is always a delight to work with Vikram, and 'Mahaan' has been extra-special, as it is the 60th movie in his expansive and impressive career. The movie has also given me the opportunity to bring together and direct the dynamic father-son duo of Vikram and Dhruv in their first on screen appearance together ever," the director said.



"I am confident that fans and audiences are going to love seeing them light up the screens with their own unique brands of creativity moving in perfect harmony with the other," Subbaraj added.



Actor Chiyaan Vikram, who plays the titular role, said 'Mahaan' will have the audiences "hooked throughout with its perfect blend of action and drama, balanced by intense emotions".



The actor elaborated: "My character in the movie has multiple shades and it was very interesting to transition from one emotion to another as the story progressed. It is, of course, also an extra special film for me -- one, as I reach a milestone in my cinematic journey with this being my 60th film, and two, as my son Dhruv Vikram is playing my reel-life son in it."



Talking about his son's acting skills, Vikram said: "He has worked very hard for this role,and I am very proud of him." He added: "Working with a director as talented as Kartik Subbaraj, who has this exact vision for what he wants as an end result, is always a pleasure."



Speaking for himself, Dhruv Vikram said: "This is the first time I am getting to share screen space with my father and that too in a role portraying his son. He is a very talented man with an excellent understanding of the craft and I have so much to learn from him."



He added: "Working under Karthik Subbaraj sir's direction was a superb experience and he guided me through the film, helping me understand the nuances and intensity of my character in depth. It really brought out the best in me and I hope the audience enjoys my performance and the film."



Sharing her thoughts on the film, Simran, the lead actress, said: "It has been a brilliant experience working with Vikram and Karthik once again -- this time on 'Mahaan'. The film is an action-packed entertainer with plenty of emotions and drama throughout the story."



About the character she plays, the actress said: "Nachi, my character in the movie, is a humble, simple-hearted woman leading a simple life with her small and loving family, and how her world crashes when her husband strays from an idealistic life. I am sure viewers are going to absolutely love the movie with its gripping storyline."



