Trailer of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Salute' garners a million views

Chennai, March 8 (IANS) The trailer of director Rosshan Andrrews's upcoming Malayalam investigative thriller, 'Salute', featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, has garnered over a million views within a day of being released on YouTube.



The film, which will release on the OTT platform SonyLIV on March 18, has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs as this is the first time that Dulquer Salmaan will be seen playing a cop.



The trailer garnered over 1.3 million views with around 32000 people giving the trailer a thumbs up.



Apart from Dulquer, the film also features Manoj K Jayan, Diana Penty, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Sania Iyyappan, Alansier, Binu Pappu, Vijayakumar and Saikumar among others.



Produced by Dulquer's own production house, Wayfarer Films, the film has music by Jakes Bejoy and cinematography by Aslam K Purayil.



Well known editor Sreekar Prasad has edited the film, which has stunts by stunt choreographer Dileep Subbarayan.



