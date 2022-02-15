Traffic management, cybercrime among new Gurugram top cop's focus areas

Gurugram, Feb 15 (IANS) Kala Ramachandran, a 1994-batch IPS officer, on Tuesday took charge as the first woman police commissioner of Gurugram.



The focus areas of the newly-appointed police chief are traffic management, curbing cybercrime, vehicle theft and burglaries.



"Gurugram is one of the most important districts in Haryana. The Gurugram police mainly focus on traffic management as several construction works are underway that disrupt traffic movement, to curb cybercrime as several fake call centres have been busted in Gurugram, and to curb vehicle theft and burglaries," Ramachandran told reporters.



She replaced K.K. Rao as the top cop, who has now been posted as IGP, CPT&R, Bhondsi.



Ramachandran was earlier posted as Principal Secretary (Transport), a cadre post of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).



She was also posted as ADGP, State Vigilance Bureau (SVB).



Ramachandran had earlier served as the Superintendent of Police in the districts of Rewari, Fatehabad and Panchkula. She was also on central deputation to the Intelligence Bureau from 2001 onwards and had returned to Haryana, her parent cadre, the previous year.



"Gurugram is an adjoining area of the national capital, so anything that happens here becomes more sensational than in anywhere else in Haryana. I have discussed with other officers who pointed out the traffic mess caused due to several construction projects. This will be tackled by the police," she said.



"The police will also focus on encroachments that impact the traffic flow," she added.



