Traditional parties conspiring against me: Kejriwal

Bathinda, Feb 18 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said all the three traditional parties -- the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the Congress and the BJP -- are conspiring against him and have come together to defeat his party.



"Under a well thought out strategy, all the corrupt people are assembling and calling me a terrorist," he said.



Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said the British had called freedom fighter Bhagat Singh a terrorist because they were afraid of him.



"These corrupt people are afraid of ending their business of loot and corruption, that's why everyone is calling me a terrorist," he claimed.



Addressing the media here, he said all the parties were opposing the AAP because it is talking about building good schools and hospitals for the people of Punjab. The AAP is talking about providing good education and medical facilities to the people. It is talking about arranging free electricity, water and free treatment for the common people.



"There is talk of setting up 'mohalla' clinics and village clinics. We are talking about giving employment to the youth by taking them out of the clutches of drugs, talking about improving the condition of the farmers and paying them on time. We are talking about giving Rs 1,000 every month to empower women and we are talking about ending corruption and mafia from Punjab.



"On the other hand, the Akali Dal, the Congress and the BJP only talk about defeating us. In fact, these parties have no issues left to seek votes. All they care about is forming their government at any cost and looting the tax money of the public. Now the loot of these people is about to end. That is why these people have gathered in anger against us."



Kejriwal said in the last 70 years, these corrupt parties together looted and indebted Punjab to the tune of Rs 3 lakh crore.



Punjab is scheduled to go to the polls on February 20.



