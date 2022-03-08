Traders should come forward to encourage women to adopt technology as trade & industry venture: Smriti Irani

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smriti Irani has said that traders should come forward to encourage women to adopt technology as a trade and industry venture.



"The business community of India is better suited to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of women empowerment in every nook and corner of the country, and the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has to follow and make this work. Having its wide reach across the country should be taken as a priority in it's agenda.



"The work of women's empowerment will not be completed unless the domestic women in the country are motivated to work according to their ability even at the ground level," said Smriti Irani at a Women Awards event held on Monday evening in the national capital by CAIT.



She further urged the trader-community to make women self-reliant in trade and industry by providing them all possible facilities.



In the event, 16 women from various parts of the country were honoured for their outstanding achievements in their respective fields.



Speaking at the function, Irani further added that technology is the future and women across the country should be encouraged to do technology-related business and set up small and big industries.



"We should not forget that women have shown commendable abilities in almost all the verticals of the socio-economic fabric of the country. Therefore, every effort should be made to empower women and bring them into mainstream of trade and commerce," said Irani



She continued that women in every corner of the country are making new and innovative products with their immense skill and art, but sadly they are not getting the right market for their products and at various levels, these women are exploited in terms of the right value of their products.



"The trade associations all over the country-led by CAIT should evolve a working strategy to extend their helping hand in making available the right market and right value of products of such women. Not only that the traders should also handhold various startups, especially of the women."



She emphasised that festivals in particular are the best occasion when art and skills of the downtrodden women are most visible and it's easy to identify the products and the women entrepreneurs to encourage them to do more and big business.



She said that women empowerment is one of the prime visions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and if it happens with the wide structure of trade associations in all parts of the country, the whole gamut of trade and commerce of the country will have positive radical changes.



CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that CAIT has taken the women empowerment programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi prominently in its agenda and for the past many years, CAIT is connecting women with business and is helping in setting up domestic industries. The campaign is underway. The women's wing of CAIT provides various types of support, including finance to women working in small towns by motivating them to take up business and industry and enable them to make optimum usage of their skills.



CAIT has played a big role, especially in connecting women from business families to business, while under its flagship programme -- Healthy Lady- Wealthy Family -- campaign launched recently, the CAIT is making immense efforts for women to stay healthy all over the country. Women are 50 per cent human resource in every family, and therefore CAIT is working tirelessly to handover the back office of businesses to the family women and which has shown better results. They should take care of the back office of every business.



The 16 women honoured by CAIT include Arna Srivastava, Shilpi Jain, Bindiya Bedi Charan Noronha, Gunjan Khanna Bansal, Juhi Rajput, Meghali Das, Neeti Seth, Rita Mitra, Sangeeta Patil, Sanya Goyal, Sunita Dhawan, Vandana Seth, Sukhneet Wadhwa Gujral, Namrata Dutta, Nohera Shaik, Aparajita Kulshrestha and Kamya Jain.



--IANS

dpb/



