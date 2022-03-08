Tractor rams into UP temple gate, 2 dead

Kanpur, March 8 (IANS) A straw-laden tractor-trolley rammed into the gate of a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, leading to the deaths of the driver and his helper.



The temple is located in Umri village under the limits of Saadh police station area of Ghatampur.



The police said that after the tractor-trolley rammed into the gate of the temple, the two people were killed after the debris fell on them.



The villagers rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the driver Rambabu Kuril, 38, and helper Mahesh, 35, but both of them had succumbed to their wounds.



The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a mortuary in Kanpur.



Saadh police station in-charge Raj Kumar Singh said that the bodies were being sent for post-mortem and the incident is being investigated.



