'Touched every Indian's heart', Stalin condoles Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Chennai, Feb 6 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday condoled the death of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, saying the gifted singer had touched the heart of every Indian.



Taking to Twitter, Stalin said, "Deeply pained to know that the Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar has passed away.



"With a career spanning eight decades she has touched the heart of every Indian with her mellifluous renditions in various languages. I convey my heartfelt condolences to her family and fans."



Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai where she had been admitted for the treatment of Covid, is the recipient of several honours, including the Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Awards.



