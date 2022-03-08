Top political leaders make a beeline for Goa ahead of March 10

Panaji, March 8 (IANS) With Goa gearing up for the results of Assembly polls on March 10, leaders of contesting political parties have flown to Goa to fine-tune strategies for D-Day.



Congress' senior observer for Goa polls, P. Chidambaram, as well as the party's Secretary in-charge of Goa, Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday, met all the party's candidates and their election agents, even as the party's key troubleshooter in Karnataka, D. Shivakumar is scheduled to arrive in Goa by special flight later on Tuesday night.



Congress sources said that Shivakumar would be tasked with the responsibility of shepherding MLAs during the critical period from the time when results are announced on March 10 till the time the party makes it case for power before Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, if its numbers carry weight.



The party's candidates and top leaders are currently meeting at a resort in North Goa to celebrate the birthday of former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat.



"We have left no stone unturned to ensure no repeat of what happened in 2017. The MLAs have been directed to report at a location (undisclosed) and stay in one place until the government formation process is complete," a senior Congress leader said on condition of anonymity.



The Congress had 17 MLAs in 2017, but was reduced to just two MLAs by 2022, due to mass desertion over the period of five years.



As a precautionary measure, the Congress had made its candidates sign an affidavit promising not to change political affiliation until the term of the Assembly ends, while also making them take oath to similar effect in the presence of Hindu, Muslim, and Christian deities.



"We have a foolproof plan for any eventuality," said state Congress chief Girish Chodankar.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Tuesday and briefed him about the party's prospects as well as its plans to retain power in the coastal state.



"Called on Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji in New Delhi today. Briefed the PM about BJP's strong performance in Goa Assembly Polls 2022 which will provide us the opportunity to form the Govt in the State once again with people's blessings," Sawant tweeted, even as exit polls have predicted a tough fight between the Congress and the BJP for the top spot.



Top Trinamool Congress leaders including party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien and Indian-Political Action Committee's Prashant Kishor are expected to arrive in Goa on Tuesday night to take stock of affairs ahead of counting day.



The Trinamool contested the polls in alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, which pollsters have claimed could emerge as a kingmaker if the BJP or the Congress fall short of the required numbers. 21 is the magic number in the 40-member state assembly.



Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi also arrived in Goa and has conducted a series of meetings with the party's candidates as well as top office bearers in preparation for March 10. The party preferred to stay away from any political collaborations ahead of the polls, going it solo in the elections.



