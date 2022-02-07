Too early to say whether Langer will take up England coaching job: Atherton

Sydney, Feb 7 (IANS) Former England skipper Mike Atherton feels it is too early to say whether former Australian coach Justin Langer will take up the role of head coach of the England cricket team if offered the post.



The cricketer-turned-commentator said that while Langer "bleeds green and gold" (Australia's team jersey colours), his association with county cricket in his playing days could play a part in him taking up the England role.



Interim England managing director of cricket, Andrew Strauss, too hasn't ruled out pursuing Langer for the England coach's job following Chris Silverwood's departure last week after the 0-4 Ashes debacle in Australia.



Former England skipper Andrew Strauss, who took over as England's managing director of cricket from Ashley Giles, was quoted as saying after Langer resigned from his post as Australia's head coach that, "I know him (Langer) well and, on the surface, he's done a very good job with that Australian cricket team so I wouldn't rule him out (for the coaching job)," Strauss said.



""I personally feel someone with an outside view who can check and challenge the thoughts within the dressing room is a healthy thing," Strauss had reportedly said.



Delving into the issue, Atherton told sen.com.au on Monday that the issue was not as simple as a 'yes' or a 'no'.



"There are two aspects to it: Would Justin Langer want to do it? He seems to be the type of guy that bleeds green and gold rather than the blue of England for sure, and it might be hard to see him in that position. He's just had four years of very intense work with Australia, I think he's just got home for the first time in six months, he's not seen his family for a long time," opined Atherton.



Langer recently resigned from the post of Australia head coach reportedly unhappy with the six-month renewal offered by Cricket Australia (CA) after his term expired in June this year. The 51-year-old Langer was immediately linked to the vacant England coaching job after he stepped down.



"England would want a permanent coach in place by the start of the summer; you're talking May or June time in England. But there are certain things that would fit (in Langer's favour). He knows English cricket, he's played county cricket, he knows Andrew Strauss well -- they played together at Middlesex and have a high regard for each other.



"England are looking for somebody alongside (skipper) Joe Root who has got a bit more drive if you like than perhaps was the case under Chris Silverwood's coaching outfit. There are certain elements that fit, but I would have thought everyone is a long way from that, they wouldn't have even had a conversation," felt Atherton.



Atherton had all the sympathy for Langer in the way he had to quit his post despite leading Australia to its maiden ICC T20 World Cup title in the UAE and the 4-0 Ashes win.



"It seems a rather sad way to have gone. The six-month extension...it looked to me as though he deserved rather better than that. Maybe there's a shelf-life to these coaching appointments, particularly someone like Justin who is quite full on and quite intense," added Atherton.



Langer's assistant, Andrew McDonald has been appointed interim head coach of Australia ahead of the month-long tour of Pakistan.



--IANS



akm/