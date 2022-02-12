Tollywood awaits new govt order in Andhra Pradesh on ticket prices

Hyderabad, Feb 12 (IANS) In the wake of rumours that the government of Andhra Pradesh is considering allowing flexible cinema ticket pricing, many Telugu biggies are preparing for release.



Also, Chiranjeevi and his delegation's attempt to fix the pertaining issues is expected to be fruitful, as the government has responded positively to ticket pricing in AP.



So, the whole industry is looking forward to the new Government Order on movie ticket prices, so as to announce the release dates of most of the movies. As the ticket pricing issues had made the movie business go haywire, the new order is expected to resolve the problems to some extent.



Big-ticket movies like 'RRR', 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' and 'Radhe Shyam' have their release dates fixed, while the makers of the respective movies are hopeful about a positive footstep by the Jagan government, for them to withstand the ongoing crisis in the movie industry.



On the other hand, the makers of some biggies have announced dual dates for the release of their movies, in a hope that they could fix any of the two given dates after the new ticket prices come into existence in Andhra Pradesh.



Pawan Kalyan and Rana's 'Bheemla Nayak' will be released on either February 25 or April 1, while Ravi Teja's 'Ramarao On Duty' is slated for its release on March 25 or April 15. Varun Tej's 'Ghani' also has two probable release dates February 25 or March 4.



Now, that the AP government is to come up with a positive amendment, it is expected that most of the movies will be released in the summer, which will have a huge impact on the industry's revenue as a whole.



--IANS

py/kr