To get rid of inflation and unemployment, 'double-engine' govt needs to go: Baghel

Varanasi, March 4 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, while campaigning for the Congress in Varanasi on Friday, said that the BJP government could not provide vaccines and beds to the people during the Covid-19 crisis.



Lashing out at the BJP government, Baghel said, "Neither the farmers were given adequate prices for their crops, nor were jobs given to the youth."



"To get rid of inflation, unemployment and stray animals, the 'double-engine' government needs to go," Baghel asserted while addressing a rally in Varanasi's Pindra constituency in the presence of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.



"If the double engine government had worked, the Prime Minister would not have to spend a week in Varanasi," he added.



"Farmers do not mean anything to this government. If they ask for their rights, the people in the BJP government run a car over them. Also the youths cannot raise their voice and ask for jobs, if they do so they are lathicharged," Baghel said.



"After the six phases of elections, the BJP has clearly understood that Yogi Adityanath will not be able to come back in power in Uttar Pradesh. That's why the Prime Minister has left all the work and is busy campaigning in Varanasi, to save his seat," he said.



Talking about the leaders of the Congress party, Baghel said that Priyanka Gandhi is a symbol of struggle whereas Rahul Gandhi wants justice for everyone.



He added that Rahul Gandhi had promised the people of Chhattisgarh that the masses will have money in their pockets. People trusted him and the Congress won a majority in the state.



Baghel said that the Gujarat model of the BJP has failed and the Chhattisgarh model of the Congress is being praised across the country.



